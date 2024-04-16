Eatontown Motorcyclist Identified In Deadly Route 18 Crash In Colts Neck

Vladimir Gorelov, 20, of Eatontown, died in the wreck on Tuesday, Apr. 9, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said. Colts Neck police responded to the crash on Route 18 North near milepost 17.0 at around 6:02 p.m.

Gorelov was driving his 2017 Honda CBR motorcycle when it crashed into the back of a 2011 Ford F350 Utility truck driven by a 27-year-old man. He was thrown from his motorcycle, which slid to an "uncontrolled stop" and caught on fire.

Gorelov was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:27 p.m. The truck driver stayed at the scene and no charges or summonses have been issued as of Monday, Apr. 15.

The crash closed all lanes of Route 18 at Exit 15 A-B, which is the interchange for the Garden State Parkway. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team is helping the county prosecutor's office and Colts Neck police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Colts Neck Police Department at 732-780-7323.

