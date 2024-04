William Eckert III, 54, of Eatontown, died in the crash on Monday, Apr. 8, according to a Shrewsbury police spokesperson. It happened at around 2:05 p.m. on Route 35, about 300 feet south of Sycamore Avenue.

Eckert was driving a 2016 black motorcycle when he crashed into an unoccupied 2019 cargo van. Paramedics rushed him to Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

