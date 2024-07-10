Driver Killed In Howell Township Crash, State Police Say

A driver died in the crash in Howell Township on Tuesday, July 9, according to state police data. The wreck happened on Fort Plains Road at around 4:53 p.m.

Howell police said the crash was between Bergerville Road and Arrowwood Court in the Wyckoff Mills section of the township. The roads reopened by 8:30 p.m.

Daily Voice has asked Howell police for updated information on the crash. Police haven't responded as of press time.

State police data also said this is Howell's fourth deadly crash in 2024. A 54-year-old woman from Ontario, Canada, died when her SUV crashed into a concrete mixer truck on Route 33 on Tuesday, Apr. 2.

Three-year-old Kylie Williams was killed when a truck crashed head-on into the SUV she was riding in on Route 34 on Saturday, Jan. 13. The truck driver, 31-year-old Samantha Bonora of Howell, was facing charges after she was accused of driving under the influence of several drugs.

A driver was killed in another crash on Route 34 at around 7:47 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

