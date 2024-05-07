Basie Center Cinemas will start selling alcoholic beverages to customers 21 and older, the Red Bank theater announced in a news release on Tuesday, May 7. A recent state law cleared the way for the cinema to receive a liquor license.

The White Street theater said it will feature products from Jersey craft breweries and wineries.

"Basie Center Cinemas is now the only area indie movie house that can offer patrons a glass of wine, a local craft beer, or a cool, canned cocktail to accompany their feature presentation," said Izzy Sackowitz, chief operating officer for the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

A state law passed in 2023 allows liquor licenses for nonprofit cinemas dedicated to promoting the performing arts. Theaters can get special licenses that allow them to sell alcohol during a performance, as well as two hours before or after a show.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a ceremonial bill signing at the Count Basie Center during a July 2023 gala benefitting the organization's endowment campaign.

"Nonprofit theaters provide a world of good to our communities, but like so many other industries they have been faced with challenges, particularly since the pandemic," said Gov. Murphy. "Treating them the same as nonprofit corporations conducting musicals or theatrical performances and allowing them to serve alcohol will enhance the entertainment experience for theater-goers while enhancing their bottom line to ensure they remain afloat and continue to benefit our communities."

According to its website, the Count Basie Center for the Arts opened in 1926 as Reade’s Carlton Theater. The center is named after William "Count" Basie, a popular jazz musician nicknamed "The Kid From Red Bank" born in the borough in 1904.

The arts center purchased the former Bow Tie Cinemas in September 2020 and shows the newest Hollywood movies. The theater also hosts comedy nights, film festivals, and late-night interactive showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

"Count Basie Center officials have long regarded a liquor license as a lifeline for the historic movie theater, which has shown films since at least the 1950s," the arts center said in its release. "Like most cinema operations, Basie Center Cinemas has struggled in the post-COVID area – but now, with the opportunity to offer something unique to patrons, optimism is high that Basie Center Cinemas can do even more to promote film, comedy, and other types of performances."

National chains like AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark Theaters offer alcohol sales at some of their locations.

