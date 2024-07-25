Donald Trump Expected To Attend Private Campaign Fundraiser In Deal

Trump is planning to appear at a campaign fundraiser in Deal on Sunday, July 28, according to a YouTube video promoting the event. It marks his return to the Garden State coast after tens of thousands of his supporters flocked to a beachfront rally in Wildwood on Saturday, May 11.

The invitation said the fundraiser would be hosted by the Chera family, Midtown Equities founder Joe Cayre, and Las Vegas casino developer Steve Wynn and his wife Andrea. Stanley Chera was a New York City real estate mogul and a friend of Trump's who died from COVID-19 complications in April 2020.

The fundraiser's guest list includes Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican who has been very active campaigning for Trump. Other guests include former Rep. Lee Zeldin, developer and Ivanka Trump's father-in-law Charles Kushner, and real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

The event will be held exactly one week after President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 Presidential election. President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who raised $81 million in the first 24 hours since the President's announcement, the New York Times reported.

Trump's fundraiser invitation also said tickets cost $3,300 per person. VIP passes cost $10,000 each.

Before the fundraiser, Trump will hold a campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with his Vice Presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance on Saturday, July 27.

