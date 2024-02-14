Dogs Saved From Suspected Fighting Ring In Neptune Need Foster Families

The Monmouth County SPCA gave an update on Tuesday, Feb. 13 on the dogs, which were recovered from a home on Embury Avenue in Neptune Township on Saturday, Feb. 3. Six dogs were found in dirty crates inside of a garage and two were found on heavy chains tied to dog houses.

The county SPCA said the dogs are recovering from being left in poor conditions and freezing temperatures.

"Since then, these dogs have finally felt what real love is, and thanks to the outpour of generosity from our supporters, they've gotten warm beds, nutritious meals, toys, and most of all attention and affection from people who truly love them and care about their well-being," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

The SPCA also said it has provided medical treatment for the animals.

"The dogs were thin and dehydrated upon arrival, covered in wounds and fleas, and were desperate for help," the SPCA said. "Our medical team worked overtime to get all of these dogs treated with antibiotics, vaccinated, and get treatment for their fleas and other issues. The dogs are all sweet and crave love - all they ever wanted was the opportunity to receive it."

The group is looking for foster families to take in the dogs so they don't have to wait in the shelter during the investigation.

"If you have an adult home with no other pets, please email fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org," the SPCA said. "We will provide everything you need."

The SPCA's humane law enforcement division is investigating the case.

