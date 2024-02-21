Deer Causes Scare At Howell Elementary School After Hitting Glass Door

Howell Township police said a deer rammed into a glass door at the Griebling School on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The police department shared a picture on Facebook of the damage done to a glass door at the elementary school on Havens Bridge Road.

The picture showed cracks in the glass that looked like a "spider web."

"This just goes to show how good the quality of education is at Griebling," the police department's post said. "The deer are trying to break in to join the kids."

Police also said the deer "was a little dazed but otherwise fine."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.