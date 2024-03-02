Death Of Shrewsbury Realtor Blake Pierce, 36, Shatters Hearts

The Shrewsbury resident, formerly of Toms River, died on Feb. 18, 2024, his obituary on the Silverton Memorial Website says.

Blake had been working as the director of coaching for Re-Max First in East Brunswick, his obituary says. His profile shows he was a realtor at KW City Life Hoboken.

His coworkers are deeply impacted by his loss.

"I always thought I could learn from you a different day," one wrote on Instagram. "You would be there next week sharing your knowledge, insight and laughing all the way through it. Wednesday coachings were supposed to be plentiful and come week after week.

"While so many needed more time with you how lucky were you to have completed why you were put on this earth so soon."

"What does one say about a perfect soul whose life was cut much too short?" a friend wrote. "You were amazing, a mile a minute energy that we all wish we could capture and bottle up. You always seemed happy, healthy, and ready to take on the world."

Condolences poured in on Facebook.

Blake is survived by his parents, Stephen and Mary Ellen Pierce, and his sister, Cherie Pierce.

