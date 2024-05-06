Crash Knocks Down Traffic Light In Holmdel, Power Lost For Dozens

The crash happened at the intersection of Red Hill and Everett roads, according to a Facebook post from the Holmdel Township Police Department at 6:54 p.m. on Monday, May 6. Police didn't say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries reported.

The crash is near exit 114 on the Garden State Parkway. Police said the traffic light could take five to six hours to fix.

The outage map for Jersey Central Power & Light said 56 customers lost power in Howell Township and nine had no electricity in Farmingdale as of 8:55 p.m.

Police also asked drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the crash scene.

