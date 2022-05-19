Customers Demand Drink Recipe As Popular NJ Coffee Shop Closes

A drink recipe is apparently what customers will miss most from Inkwell Coffeehouse in Long Branch.

The shop, around since the 1960s, announced this week it will closing indefinitely, and hearts are breaking over the Dutch coffee.

"Can y’all send me the Dutch coffee recipe then pls," one patron commented, garnering nearly 320 likes.

"Drop the dutch coffee recipe plz," another Instagrammer added.

According to Garden State blog NonJersey, it's coffee with vanilla, cinnamon and butter.

One Yelper agreed, the Dutch coffee at Inkwell was a staple menu item.

Inkwell was apparently frequented by Bruce Springsteen and actor Kevin Smith, NJ Advance Media reports.

Whether it's over the Dutch coffee or the atmosphere, one thing was clear when Inkwell announced its closure: It will be sorely missed.

Scroll through the comments here, you can practically hear the hearts breaking.

