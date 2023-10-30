Body Washes Ashore In Keyport: Police

The man's name had not been released pending an autopsy.

The body washed up near American Legion Drive, Keyport police said.

On Facebook, the police department urged the public “to respect the privacy of the individual’s family and refrain from speculation until we can provide verified information.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and ask for your patience as we work to confirm the details surrounding this incident,” the KPD statement said.

Last week, Keyport police and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for a man reported missing while kayaking in the Raritan Bay off Keyport. The man’s kayak and personal belongings were found on shore, the Coast Guard said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.