Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered From Thompson Park Point

The male swimmer was reported missing Saturday evening, July 29, launching a service within the Swimming River Reservoir at Thompson Park Point within Thompson Park, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

The search was suspended at 11:30 p.m., and resumed Sunday morning. The body was located by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Maritime Emergency Response Team around 11 a.m.

The Middletown Police Department, Middletown Fire Departments, Middletown EMS and Middletown OEM, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office - Campus Protection Unit, Drone Unit, MERT and OEM, the Monmouth County Parks System, Holmdel OEM - Drone Unit, New Jersey State Police - Aviation and the Colts Neck Police Department assisted in the search.

