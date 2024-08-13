Bicyclist Hit By Vehicle, Killed In Holmdel: Prosecutors

Holmdel police responded to the wreck on Bethany Road on Monday, Aug. 12, a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. The crash happened near the intersection with Galway Drive just before 8 a.m.

The 65-year-old Holmdel man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The vehicle's driver remained at the scene and no charges or summonses have been filed as of Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The crash investigation closed Bethany between Hillcrest and Line roads. The road was reopened by 11:10 a.m., police said.

The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team was assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or the Holmdel Police Department at 732-946-4400.

