Bicyclist, 40, Killed In Fatal Middletown Crash: Police

A 40-year-old bicyclist from Middletown was killed in a crash, authorities said.

Crystal Kaylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Wednesday, July 19, according to Middletown police.

At 9:21 p.m., Middletown Township police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist that was struck, police said.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at the intersection of State Route 35 and Chapel Hill Road, they said.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified by police, remained at the crash scene, they said.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Michael Reuter of the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2045.

