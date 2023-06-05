Asbury Park Man Lured Girl Into Car, Told Her To Undress: Prosecutor

Raquan M. Folk, 29, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree luring a child, and third-degree child endangerment via sexual conduct, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, the victim was walking on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park when a man later identified as Folk pulled up to her in a white Kia and convinced her to get inside, Santiago said.

Folk then drove to neighboring Neptune Township, stopped the vehicle, and told the victim to undress, prompting her to ask to use a bathroom, the prosecutor said.

When Folk then stopped at a vehicle service station, she ran, flagged down a passerby, and was taken to the Neptune Township Police Department, he said.

Folk was taken into custody without incident on Thursday and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this matter or Folk’s activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443. This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer.

