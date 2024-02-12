2-Year-Old Rescued From Sand Collapse On Neptune Beach

Sea Girt police said officers responded to an incident at Neptune Beach involving a missing child at around 11:22 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. When officers arrived, the parents of a two-year-old boy said he was playing on the beach when the sand around him collapsed.

The boy's father was able to pull him out of the sand within two to three minutes. The boy remained conscious and was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

Police have blocked off the affected area of the beach. Borough leaders have also talked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Protection about the incident.

Weeks Marine is providing on-site security until Army Corps representatives can evaluate the site.

