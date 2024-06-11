Undercover Sting Nabs NJ Creeps Seeking Sex With Kids Online, Prosecutor Says

"Operation Cruel Summer" is a multi-agency sting between the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, US Secret Service, Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, and various local police departments.

The charges were announced by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, who said four men were arrested between June 3 and June 6, 2024.

The underage “children” that the perpetrators were speaking with were, in fact, undercover officers. The defendants were arrested when they arrived at a location in East Brunswick, where they expected to find the child. Instead, they were met with several law enforcement officers prepared to arrest them.

Mohamed Mohamed, 41, of Jersey City, was charged with one count of second- degree Luring.

Peter Wissemann, 27, of Colonia, was charged with one count of second-degree Luring and one count of third-degree Criminal Attempt – Endangering Sexual Conduct with a Child.

Malyar Baron, 32, of Jersey City, was charged with one count of second-degree Luring, one count of second-degree Criminal Attempt -Endangering, one count of third- degree Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor, and one count of third-degree Criminal Attempt – Endangering Sexual Conduct with a Child.

Edgar Rivera, 65, of Piscataway, was charged with one count of second-degree Luring and one count of third-degree Criminal Attempt – Endangering Sexual Conduct with a Child.

"This operation's success is a beacon of hope for our community and a stark warning to those who attempt to victimize our most vulnerable population: we will relentlessly pursue justice," East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3300.

