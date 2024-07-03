Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Fully Engulfed In Flames On NJ Turnpike (Update)

A tractor-trailer became fully engulfed in flames on New Jersey Turnpike in South Brunswick.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

New Jersey State Troopers responded to the truck fire on Tuesday, July 2 at 12:40 p.m. on the south outer roadway milepost 77.4 in South Brunswick Township, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesman.

Upon the trooper’s arrival, the International tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported, Lebron said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there is no additional information available.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE