Tractor-Trailer Fully Engulfed In Flames On NJ Turnpike (Update)

New Jersey State Troopers responded to the truck fire on Tuesday, July 2 at 12:40 p.m. on the south outer roadway milepost 77.4 in South Brunswick Township, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesman.

Upon the trooper’s arrival, the International tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported, Lebron said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there is no additional information available.

