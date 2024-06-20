South Brunswick police and all three South Brunswick Fire Companies were dispatched to Cotoneaster Court in the South Ridge Hills complex for a reported structure fire at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 16,

First arriving police officers reported a working fire with residents in the process of evacuating the four-unit townhome building.

Firefighters quickly confined the fire to the living room of the one residence, placing the fire under control in less than 15 minutes from arrival. Firefighters remained on scene until approximately 7 p.m. extinguishing hot spots and ventilating the building.

One townhouse unit is currently uninhabitable, with residents allowed to re-occupy the other three units in the building.

Firefighters responded to the scene from Monmouth Junction, Kendall Park, Kingston, Plainsboro, and Jamesburg. Additional fire crews from Brookview, Franklin Park, Griggstown, and Montgomery Township covered South Brunswick fire stations during the incident.

EMS units from South Brunswick, Plainsboro, and Milltown responded, and there were no injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by the South Brunswick Township Fire Safety Bureau.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.