Fake Old Bridge Doc, Wife Sentenced For Sex Assaults On Patients, Unlicensed Medical Practice

The medical practice of Orger Sibaja-Bolanos, 67, and his wife, Rosa Perez, 64, both of Old Bridge, came under investigation in 2022 after two patients reported being sexually assaulted by Sibaja-Bolanos, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said (scroll down for sentencings).

An investigation found he posed as a doctor and gave two patients injections and sexually assaulted both — one of them multiple times, Ciccone said alongside Old Bridge Police Chief Thomas J. Montagna.

In July 2022, Sibaja-Bolanos was charged with second-degree Sexual Assault, third-degree Aggravated Assault, and third- degree Unlicensed Practice of Medicine. The following month, he was charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree Unlicensed Practice of Medicine, and third-degree Financial Facilitation.

Then, authorities turned their attention to his wife, who authorities said assisted with the unlicensed medical practice. She was charged with third- degree Unlicensed Practice of Medicine, third-degree Conspiracy to Commit the Unlicensed Practice of Medicine, and third-degree Financial Facilitation.

On Oct. 23, 2023, Perez pled guilty to third-degree Conspiracy to Commit the Unlicensed Practice of Medicine. On January 1, 2024, Sibaja-Bolanos pled guilty to two counts of second-degree Sexual Assault.

On Tuesday, July 9, Sibaja-Bolanos was sentenced before Superior Court Judge Sheree V. Pitchford to an aggregate term of 10 years in the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections, subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA), which means he will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Upon his release from prison, Sibaja-Bolanos must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be on Parole Supervision for Life.

Perez was sentenced to three years of probation with the condition of serving 364 days in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility at the end of her sentence should she violate the terms of probation.

