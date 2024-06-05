Central Jersey Man Sentenced In Fatal Hit-Run Crash

Antonio Rivera was sentenced on Monday, June 3 in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on August 31, 2023, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

At 5:40 p.m. that day, Woodbridge Police responded to the intersection of Woodbridge Center Drive and Plaza Drive following the report of hit and run.

Police found the victim, Kristen Bruschi, 45, of Fords who was struck by a black Ford Mustang while she was walking her bicycle across the street, Ciccone said.

The black Ford Mustang fled the scene of the crash. The victim was transported to the hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

An investigation led by Sergeant Joseph Angelo of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Antonio Rivera as the perpetrator, Ciccone said.

On Sept. 1, 2023, Rivera was transported from his residence to the Woodbridge Police Department for questioning where he admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, Ciccone said.

Rivera was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash and other related offenses.

