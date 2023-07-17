Fair 79°

SHARE

Winners: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

There were three Powerball winners in Central and South Jersey, state Lottery officials said. 

ShopRite at Hamilton Square
ShopRite at Hamilton Square Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Saturday, July 15, drawing winning the $50,000 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $900 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, July 17, at 10:59 pm.

Winning $50,000 tickets were sold Saturday at the following locations:

  • Mercer County: ShopRite #566 of Hamilton Square, 1235 Route 33, Hamilton Square;
  • Middlesex County: Krauszers, 525 Avenel St., Avenel; and,
  • Ocean County: Wine Center of Manchester, 1023 Route 70 West, Manchester.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, July 15, drawing were: 02, 09, 43, 55, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X. 

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE