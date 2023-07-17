Winners: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Saturday, July 15, drawing winning the $50,000

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $900 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, July 17, at 10:59 pm.

Winning $50,000 tickets were sold Saturday at the following locations:

Mercer County: ShopRite #566 of Hamilton Square, 1235 Route 33, Hamilton Square;

Middlesex County: Krauszers, 525 Avenel St., Avenel; and,

Ocean County: Wine Center of Manchester, 1023 Route 70 West, Manchester.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, July 15, drawing were: 02, 09, 43, 55, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X.

