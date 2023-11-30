Winner: Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Hightstown

The winning numbers were 6, 47, 50, 61 and 68 and the Powerball was 4.
The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 119 Franklin St., Hightstown.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.
There was a winning $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket sold in Mercer County on Wednesday, Nov. 29.
The winning numbers were 6, 47, 50, 61 and 68 and the Powerball was 4.
The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 119 Franklin St., Hightstown.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE