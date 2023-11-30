Fair 45°

SHARE

Winner: Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Hightstown

There was a winning $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket sold in Mercer County on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

<p>Krauszer’s Food Store</p>

Krauszer’s Food Store

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The winning numbers were 6, 47, 50, 61 and 68 and the Powerball was 4.

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 119 Franklin St., Hightstown.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE