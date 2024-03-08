Trio Charged In Fatal Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

Leroy Tutt, 37, of Trenton, was killed in the November 2023 shooting, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Jerrod Baldwin, 41, of Ewing, and Kellen Dingman, 41, of Ewing, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, Onofri said..

Eric Bell, 44, of Trenton, is charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and third-degree hindering apprehension, he said.

All three men were taken into custody earlier this week by in various locations of New Jersey by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, he said.

They are being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending detention hearings.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2023, Trenton police responded to the first block of Oliver Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshots to the torso, the prosecutor said. The victim was lying next to a burgundy Chrysler Sebring with an open trunk.

Police observed numerous spent shell casings inside of the truck, Onofri said.

Tuft was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Elijah Phillips at 609-414-2006 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

