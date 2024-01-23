Trenton Man Shared Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Mouhamadou Ndiour was also charged with possessing child sexual abuse material, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Detectives with the prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit recently received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in Mercer County was distributing items that portrayed the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, Onofri said.

An investigation was initiated and Ndiour was identified as a suspect, the prosecutor said.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, with assistance from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations Trenton, executed a search warrant at Ndiour’s Trenton residence, where detectives seized multiple items of evidentiary value, Onofri said.

Onofri urged anyone with information about suspected improper contact by unknown persons communicating with children via the Internet or possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children to contact his Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (609) 989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at (888) 648-6007.

