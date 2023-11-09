Overcast 53°

Tractor-Trailer Flips, Partially Closes NJ Turnpike

A tractor-trailer overturned partially blocking the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
The crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 northbound at Interchange 7 in Robbinsville, according to the NJ Turnpike Authority.

\CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

