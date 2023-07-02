'Screaming Followed By Gunshots' Heard In Murder Of Trenton Woman Killed By BF: Police

Precious Saunders was found having suffered multiple gunshot wounds at 301 Hills Place around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead around 11:05 p.m., Onofri said.

Meanwhile, an investigation revealed that earlier in the day, Saunders was the victim of an assault at the same location, and a complaint-warrant had been issued for her boyfriend, Jeremy Ratliff, Onofri said.

Ratliff was charged with aggravated assault, and located by Trenton Police at approximately 10:46 p.m., near the Trenton Transit Center on South Clinton Avenue.

Detectives would soon come to learn that during the second incident, witnesses heard screaming followed by several gunshots at 301 Hills Place. Ratliff was then seen exiting the home and fleeing towards Federal Street.

He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

Ratliff will be held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton Police Department is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Karl Johnston at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.