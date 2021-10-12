Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Mercer County HS Offers Students Remote Learning Day After Shooting Threat Written In Bathroom

Valerie Musson
Hightstown High School
Hightstown High School Photo Credit: https://www.ewrsd.org/

A Mercer County high school has given its students the option of remote learning on Friday, one day after a “disturbing” message reportedly involving a shooting threat was scrawled onto a bathroom wall.

Hightstown High School Superintendent Mark Daniels addressed the school community in a letter to parents.

“I realize the information regarding the writing found on the restroom wall at the high school yesterday is disturbing and troubling to all of us,” Daniels writes.

“We take this matter seriously and are continuing to aggressively gather information.”

The message involved a shooting threat and was written in a boys’ bathroom, Patch reports citing social media images.

Daniels then urges parents to talk to their children about the situation and ensure they weren’t involved.

“Whether the words written on the wall were intended to serve as a prank or something more sinister, they are damaging, dangerous and disruptive, and have no place within our schools,” Daniels says.

While Hightown High School remained open for in-session classes on Friday, students also had the option to tune in remotely.

Meanwhile, students are reminded to use their resources when navigating the situation.

“Please know that our school counselors are available to provide ongoing support to our students and staff,” said Daniels.

