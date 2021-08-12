Lawrence Township Student Busted With Loaded Handgun Prompting Lockdown

A Lawrence High School student was found with a loaded handgun prompting a lockdown Wednesday, authorities said.

School administrators notified police, who helped locate the student and seize the weapon around 8:30 a.m., Lawrence Township Police Chief Brian Caloiaro said.

The county's sheriff department and prosecutor's office responded to conduct an investigation.

The student was arrested on multiple weapons charges.

Administrators released the following statement.

