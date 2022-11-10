‘Unconscionable Mishap:’ Thousands Of Mercer County Ballots Missing, Reports Say

Thousands of ballots in Mercer County have gone missing due to a series of errors, reports say.

The ballots in District 5 of Robbinsville — approximately 11 percent of the township — had “yet to be safely delivered and tallied” as of Wednesday evening, Mayor Dave Fried said in a statement on Facebook.

“The fundamentals of Democracy is that every vote would be counted,” Mayor Fried said.

“Clearly, this has yet to happen in Robbinsville, as approximately 11% of our residents' votes have yet to be safely delivered and tallied.”

“We’re working with the County, which is in charge of our elections, but please know we will not rest until we get to the bottom of this unconscionable mishap, and we will not consider the 2022 election over in Robbinsville until every single ballot is counted and done so securely."

The township had been reporting issues with voting machines across the county on the morning of Election Day “due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots.”

Meanwhile, in three different Princeton districts where votes were cast at the municipal building, votes were not recorded as obtained, according to the NewJerseyGlobe.

While the District 5 ballots had been located and counted as of Thursday afternoon, the township was waiting for an “official confirmation” from Mercer County and the Board of Elections, an update said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.