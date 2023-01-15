Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Ewing Incident

Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.

An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.

One person stayed inside of the store and shot at someone who had left but was coming back inside, police said. The person re-entering returned fire, however, no one was struck.

The incident remains under police investigation.

