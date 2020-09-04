Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Dad Arrested After Docs Find THC In System Of Hospitalized Teaneck Child, 4
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Authorities Release Videos Of Man Apparently Overdosing, Dying In Trenton PD Custody

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Trenton PD body/dash cam footage from April 3
Trenton PD body/dash cam footage from April 3 Video Credit: New Jersey Attorney General
Footage released in the April 3 incident in which a man died in police custody.
Footage released in the April 3 incident in which a man died in police custody. Video Credit: New Jersey Attorney General

Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage shows Trenton police struggling to safely arrest then desperately revive a Pennsylvania man who became unresponsive in their custody and later died.

Police were called to the area near St. Francis Medical Center around 11:45 a.m. April 3, where a man later identified as Stephen A. Dolceamore, 29, was walking into traffic and acting erratically, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Officers forced Dolceamore to the ground after he tried running away, but became unresponsive while he was on the ground, Grewal said.

An officer can be heard in bodycam footage requesting Narcan, and reporting a possible overdose over the police radio. The officer becomes increasingly frustrated as other officers take longer than expected to bring the Narcan over.

"Are they f***king hearing anything I'm saying on the radio?" the officer says. "We gotta shoot him up he's turning purple."

Dolceamore, was subsequently transported to St. Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

Dolceamore's death remains under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. 

The autopsy report was completed on July 21, and provided to the family.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.