US Marshals Help Capture Trenton Fugitives In 2019 Shooting Death

A pair of Trenton fugitives have been arrested in the unsolved shooting death of an 18-year-old last year, authorities said.

One of the suspects was apprehended on Friday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Bryant Coon, 20, of Trenton, and an unidentified 18-year-old Trenton suspect each were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy and weapons charges, Onofri said.

Onofri's office has filed a motion to detain Coon, he said.

The second defendant is charged as a juvenile because he was underage at the time of the murder, Onofri said, therefore his name is not being released. The prosecutor’s office will seek to try him as an adult. He was served with new charges last week and already was detained pending trial on unrelated charges.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 22, 2019, Trenton police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting a man shot at 74 Bellevue Ave. A Shot Spotter activation also was received for six gunshot rounds at the same location.

Patrol officers found the shooting victim behind 80 Bellevue Avenue suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, Onofri said.

The victim, identified as Taquan Ellerbe, 18, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An initial investigation of the crime scene recovered .40 caliber and .45 caliber shell casings in front of the area of 74-76 Bellevue Ave., as well as glass that was consistent with broken glass from an automobile.

Police said an older model blue Buick with a temporary registration tag drove down Bellevue Avenue toward Calhoun Street with two individuals wearing masks inside.

As Ellerbe exited a residence onto Bellevue Avenue, the passenger of the Buick shot at Ellerbe, police said.

The Buick was found abandoned at the rear of Bessemer Alley. Paperwork was located for the juvenile defendant, along with two cell phones, according to the prosecutor. A review of one of the phones revealed numerous photographs of Coon as well as several of Coon with the juvenile defendant, Onofri said.

Several images also depicted Coon and the juvenile defendant with firearms, according to Onofri.

Using surveillance camera video, detectives were able to identify the Buick Park Avenue’s vehicle identification number near the crime scene, Onofri said.

