Triple Trenton Shooting Leaves 2 Women, 1 Man Hospitalized

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

Two women and a man were hospitalized after a triple shooting in Trenton, authorities said. 

The multiple shooting was reported about 7 p.m. on Monday near 180 Walnut Ave., according to initial reports. 

Trenton police officers responded to the scene and were told the shooting victims had taken themselves to a local hospital.

All three victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 609-989-3784.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES 

