Trio Arrested With 11 Guns, Ammo, Methamphetamine In Mercer County

Three people have been arrested and 11 guns seized after a multi-agency investigation of drug dealing in Mercer County, authorities said.

In addition to recovering guns, authorities seized high-capacity rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and about $1,000 in methamphetamine, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Hamilton Township Police Division, the Trenton Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, under the command of the prosecutor’s Special Investigations Unit, executed a search warrant for a residence at 255 Route 31 Northbound in Hopewell.

During a warranted search, of the home, three residents were arrested, Onofri said.

Charlene Else and Carmen Morelli were detained in the rear yard, the prosecutor said, and Bobbi Lynn Sensinger, also a resident, was detained in the second-floor front bedroom, according to the prosecutor.

A subsequent search found eight long guns and three handguns, including a loaded Browning Arms .22 caliber rifle, a loaded Winchester Model 94 3030 lever action rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a Winchester Model 1917 bolt action rifle, an Iver Johnson 12-gauge single shot shotgun, a Remington Model S12 bolt action .22 caliber rifle, an Ithaca double barrel 12-gauge shotgun, a Marlin bolt action Model SS 12-gauge shotgun, a Haus Firearm Company .22 caliber revolver handgun, a loaded Raven Arms MP-25 handgun and a Para Ha semi-automatic handgun, Onofri said.

Detectives also seized seven 30-round AR style rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of assorted ammunition, 10 grams of methamphetamine with drug packaging materials and $2,150 in cash, Onofri said.

Else, 58, Morelli, 45, and Sensinger, 45, each were charged with numerous narcotic- and weapons-related offenses, and are being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending future court proceedings.

