Trenton's Latest Shooting Victim, 25, Identified

Authorities have identified the 25-year-old victim in Thursday night's shooting in Trenton.

Ramire Harvey was found fatally wounded by gunfire in his crashed vehicle, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

A bystander suffered seizures unrelated to the shooting, after the 6:30 p.m. crash.

Harvey's death is the seventh homicide this year in Trenton, authorities said.

Trenton police were called to the 400 block of North Clinton Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Responding patrol officers found Harvey seated in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Audi sedan that had crashed into two parked cars near Poplar Street.

Harvey was shot and unresponsive, and there were multiple bullet holes in the Audi, Onofri said.

Harvey was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said.

The Audi was not stolen, as was preliminarily reported by authorities at the crash scene.

Although not related to the shooting or crash, a female bystander who suffered a medical episode near the scene was taken to the hospital, Onofri said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 609-989-6406. Information also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

