Trenton Woman With Disabilities Has Been Missing For Several Days, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Ashanti Lara Johnson was last seen by her mother near her last known address on E. Ingham Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, Trenton Police said in a release. Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Police have issued an alert for a 42-year-old Trenton woman with disabilities who has been missing for several days.

Ashanti Lara Johnson was last seen by her mother near her last known address on E. Ingham Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, Trenton Police said in a release.

Johnson’s mother reported her missing after she left home and did not return, police said.

Johnson stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, police said. She has a medium complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black winter coat, and a gray winter hat, authorities said.

She is also known to make frequent visits to Donnelly Homes near Brunswick/Middlerose Street, police said.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location is urged to contact the Trenton Police Department at (609) 989-4155.

