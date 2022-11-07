Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Even Six Feet Under, 'Real-Life Tony Soprano' Couldn't Hide From NJ, Federal Pursuers
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trenton Woman, 46, Reported Missing: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Stephanie Cuffee
Stephanie Cuffee Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a 46-year-old Trenton woman reported missing.

Stephanie Cuffee, of West Trenton, was last seen wearing a tan wig, a white shirt, black leggings, and black and white Converse sneakers, police said in a release on Monday, July 11.

She was also carrying a reusable Walmart tote bag.

Cuffee is known to make frequent trips to the area around the Trenton Train Station, police said.

Anyone with information about Cuffee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.