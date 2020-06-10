Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Reports: Trenton Man Blackmailed Girlfriend's Teen Sister Into Sex For 'Dark Web'
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trenton Shooting Victim, 26, Identified

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Police at an earlier shooting scene. (Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton)
Police at an earlier shooting scene. (Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton) Photo Credit: Courtesy/ Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton

The 26-year-old man from Trenton shot to death on Monday has been identified, authorities said.

Derek Colley was shot multiple times about 4:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Spring Street, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

No arrests have been made and the homicide remains under investigation, Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor, said.

It marks the 30th homicide in the capital city this year, nearly double the total -- 16-- all of last year, according to DeBlasio.

On Friday night, Hussain Abdullah, 35, of Trenton died of gunshot wounds after the shooting on the same block of Spring Street, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the county prosecutor's office. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

ALSO SEE: Friday night shooting on Spring Street.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.