Trenton Shooting Victim, 26, Identified

The 26-year-old man from Trenton shot to death on Monday has been identified, authorities said.

Derek Colley was shot multiple times about 4:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Spring Street, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

No arrests have been made and the homicide remains under investigation, Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor, said.

It marks the 30th homicide in the capital city this year, nearly double the total -- 16-- all of last year, according to DeBlasio.

On Friday night, Hussain Abdullah, 35, of Trenton died of gunshot wounds after the shooting on the same block of Spring Street, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the county prosecutor's office.

This is a developing news story.

