Trenton Man, 44, Killed In Ewing Shooting

A 44-year-old Trenton man was shot and killed in Ewing Saturday night.

Aula Boles was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds on Stout Avenue around 10 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was later pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, those who knew Boles mourned his loss on social media.

Damn cuzzo Aula Boles how do you talk and laugh with someone and a couple hrs later there gone. I’m in truly disbelief... Posted by Coreyp Poe on Sunday, August 22, 2021

RIP to my big brother 💔Aula Boles Posted by Daysia Scott on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew DiStefano at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

