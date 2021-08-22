Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Trenton Man, 44, Killed In Ewing Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Aula Boles
Aula Boles Photo Credit: Aula Boles Facebook

A 44-year-old Trenton man was shot and killed in Ewing Saturday night.

Aula Boles was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds on Stout Avenue around 10 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was later pronounced dead. 

No arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing as of Sunday. 

Meanwhile, those who knew Boles mourned his loss on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew DiStefano at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

