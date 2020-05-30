Trenton Homicide Under Investigation

Authorities in Trenton were investigating a midnight homicide Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Trenton police received calls for shots fired in 400 block of Garfield Avenue and a report of a man down, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey A. DeBlasio said.

The victim -- later identified as Tyrone Campbell, 45, of Trenton -- was lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his torso when police arrived, DeBlasio said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCHTF at (609) 989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

