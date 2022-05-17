Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Teen Goes Missing In Ewing

Cecilia Levine
Samir Crawford
Samir Crawford Photo Credit: Ewing PD Facebook page

Police in Ewing are seeking the public's help locating a 15-year-old boy.

Samir Crawford went missing from the area of Ewing High School after he walked away from a family member that came to pick him up from school, the police department said Tuesday, May 17. 

Samir was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes and black rimmed glasses. He is described as being approximately 4'11" tall and weigh 110 pounds. 

If anyone has seen Samir or knows his whereabouts, please contact Ewing Police at (609) 882-1313

