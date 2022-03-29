Contact Us
Suspect Charged In Deadly Shooting Of 37-Year-Old Trenton Man, Prosecutor Says

Dwayne Capers, 28, of Trenton Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A suspect has been identified and charged nearly two years after the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old Trenton man, authorities announced on Tuesday, March 29.

Dwayne Capers, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses following a four-count indictment returned by a Mercer County grand jury, prosecutors said.

Capers, of Trenton, is accused of fatally shooting Dontae Barnes, who was found with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead as officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, DailyVoice.com reported.

Capers was identified following investigation of surveillance footage and a canvas of the area, which turned up several shell casings and some clothing articles.

He was then required to provide a DNA sample, which was determined to match the profile found on a tank top at the scene, authorities said.

Barnes was arrested Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, and was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.

