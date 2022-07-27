South Jersey Woman Shot Man In Face, Police Say

A South Jersey woman was charged after shooting a man in the face, authorities said.

Tiffany Wiggins was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 27.

Officers responding to a shooting report on Sweets Avenue in Trenton found the man with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, July 5, police said.

A follow-up investigation led to Wiggins being identified as the suspect, and she was taken into custody in Hamilton.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the investigation.

