South Jersey Woman, 63, Reported Missing In Trenton, Police Say

A 63-year-old woman from South Jersey has been reported missing in Trenton, authorities said.

Lorna Little, of Glassboro, was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, a gray sweater, and blue jeans, and was carrying a brown purse, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, July 14.

Little — who also goes by the name of “Lorie” — may be lost near the areas of Academy and/or Fountain Streets, police said.

Anyone with information about Little’s whereabouts is urged to contact Trenton Police at 609-989-4000.

“Please help us find her as soon as possible,” police said.

