Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Snooki Is Ready To Welcome Dr. Oz Back To NJ In Viral Twitter Video
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Woman, 63, Reported Missing In Trenton, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lorna Little, 63, of Glassboro
Lorna Little, 63, of Glassboro Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A 63-year-old woman from South Jersey has been reported missing in Trenton, authorities said.

Lorna Little, of Glassboro, was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, a gray sweater, and blue jeans, and was carrying a brown purse, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, July 14.

Little — who also goes by the name of “Lorie” — may be lost near the areas of Academy and/or Fountain Streets, police said.

Anyone with information about Little’s whereabouts is urged to contact Trenton Police at 609-989-4000.

“Please help us find her as soon as possible,” police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.