Robbinsville Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Crash

Cecilia Levine
Robbinsville police
Robbinsville police Photo Credit: Robbinsville PD

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV Saturday in Robbinsville, police said.

The Robbinsville man was unconscious after the Route 130 crash at Woodside Road around 11:30 a.m., and was transported to RWJ Hamilton, where he died, authorities said.

The motorcyclist's identity was not being released, pending notification of kin.

The SUV driver, an 80-year-old Hamilton resident, was not injured, police said.

The cause was under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.

Robbinsville Police, Division of Fire and EMS along with Capitol Health Paramedics responded.

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

