Robbinsville Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV Saturday in Robbinsville, police said.

The Robbinsville man was unconscious after the Route 130 crash at Woodside Road around 11:30 a.m., and was transported to RWJ Hamilton, where he died, authorities said.

The motorcyclist's identity was not being released, pending notification of kin.

The SUV driver, an 80-year-old Hamilton resident, was not injured, police said.

The cause was under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.

Robbinsville Police, Division of Fire and EMS along with Capitol Health Paramedics responded.

