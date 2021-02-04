Police: South Jersey Driver Pretending To Be Officer & Stopping Cars Busted With Child Porn

A South Jersey driver was arrested for impersonating a police officer as he was stopping motorists in a makeshift cop car, while also being in possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Daniel P. Pelicano, 25, of East Windsor, was stopped by police on Penn-Lyle Road near WWPHS South when they noticed he pulled over a driver in what looked like a cop car decorated with "police-style equipment," at approximately 1:35 a.m. on March 18, according to West Windsor Police Chief Robert Garofalo.

Pelicano's gray 2016 Nissan was found with a police scanner, a laptop that looked like a police data terminal, "various light switches and wiring, and an amber-and-white light bar in the windshield" that had been activated during the faulty traffic stop, Garofalo said.

His car has since been impounded, Garofalo said.

Through further investigation to discover who else Pelicano had pulled over, detectives found that he was in possession of child pornography, Garofalo said.

He was arraigned on that charge on March 23 and sent to the Mercer County Correctional Center pending a bail hearing at the Mercer County Superior Court, Garofalo said.

"The investigation has been painstaking, methodical, and remains ongoing," Garofalo said.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information regarding any of the bogus traffic stops Pelicano ordered to contact Lead Investigator Det. J. Jones at (609) 799-1222, jjones@westwindsorpolice.com, or on their Anonymous Tip Line at (609) 799-0452.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.