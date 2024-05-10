The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, May 10 near Interchange 7A in Robbinsville, according to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
Check back for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.
A tractor-trailer jackknifed and a vehicle went off the New Jersey Turnpike exit to Interstate 195 in Mercer County, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, May 10 near Interchange 7A in Robbinsville, according to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
Check back for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE