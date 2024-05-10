Fog/Mist 48°

Crash NJ Turnpike I-195 Robbinsville

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and a vehicle went off the New Jersey Turnpike exit to Interstate 195 in Mercer County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, May 10 near Interchange 7A in Robbinsville, according to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

