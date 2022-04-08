Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Trenton Girl

Seen her? Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Trenton.

Veronica Rosario-Rivas was reported missing from Hancock Street in Trenton on Thursday, August 4, local police said.

Veronica is known to make frequent trips to the areas of Unity Square Park and Lamberton Street Park, according to police.

Anyone with information about Veronica’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tipline at 609-989-4000.

