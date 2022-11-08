Peeping Tom Breaks Into Rider Student's Dorm Hoping For Glimpse: Police

A Ewing man was arrested and charged with burglary after he broke into a Rider University dormitory and tried to look into a female room, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious male at the campus around 12:35 Monday heard from two female students that the male in question had entered behind them and followed them into their residence hall.

Once inside, the male allegedly stayed in the hallways and approached their room door before standing directly in front, bending over, and trying to look under the door and inside the room.

Students then contacted Rider University Public Safety, who found the man and found him in the residence hall. He identified himself as a food delivery driver and was escorted off-campus, police said.

Lawrence Police Detective James Steimle identified the man as Johnny Rodriguez-Brito, 26, of the 700 block of River Road in Ewing. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass-peering, and harassment and taken into custody at his home later that day.

Rodriguez-Brito was taken to the Mercer County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Steimle at jsteimle@lawrencetwp.com or (609) 844-7135.

